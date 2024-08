Ironwood Ridge and Empire H.S. Football win on Thursday night

TUCSON, Arizona — Thursday night high school football scores: Combs 28, Catalina Foothills 21

Copper Canyon 41, Cholla 0

Empire 14, Sierra Linda 7

Ironwood Ridge 28, Seton Catholic 20

