Initial early signing day for Arizona Football

TUCSON, Arizona — December 20th is the initial early signing day for NCAA Football, and Jedd Fisch's Arizona Wildcats are trying to keep the moment they've captured during the last two recruiting classes.

According to recruiting website 24/7 Sports, the Wildcats have 19 hard commits as well as three transfers. They include 4-star athlete Rahshawn Clark, a high school senior from Seattle, who recently flipped from California to Arizona.

Arizona's much heralded 2022 recruiting class, which includes quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, has been a big part of the program's turnaround and its 9-3 record and upcoming Valero Alamo Bowl appearance.

Head coach Jedd Fisch has scheduled a Wednesday afternoon news conference to discuss the program's early signing period.