Hunter's Kitten Lounge opens in Tucson

Tucson-based non-profit Southern Arizona Cat Rescue opens Hunter's Kitten Lounge in Midtown.
Posted at 11:09 AM, Jul 08, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cafe crawling with cats. The non-profit Southern Arizona Cat Rescue has a new idea, a cat cafe which is now open for visitors.

30 cats from shelters around southern Arizona have free reign of a mock apartment stylized by the non-profit. Stuffed with toys, little nooks, and TVs playing bird sounds, the cafe was designed with cat’s comfort in mind."We wanted a more house vibe, with a dining area we call it, a living room area, a bed area to hangout with the cats just like you're at home," Southern Arizona Cat Rescue board member Alexandria Byer said.

Byer says the foster-based rescue's new home base will help cats come out of their shells.

"In a kennel environment in a shelter it's so loud, they're very decompressed and shy and not their true selves,” Byer said. “Here they've really come out and shown their real personalities."

The non-profit hopes the cafe will lead to more cat adoptions.

