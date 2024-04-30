How UArizona adaptive athletics will use its $1M gift from Cole and Jeannie Davis

TUCSON, Arizona — UArizona adaptive athletics will celebrate its 50th birthday this year with a $1M gift from longtime supporters Cole and Jeannie Davis.

"We're hoping our gift will help them with operating expenses - to make things a little easier as far as travel and equipment," said Jeannie Davis in a statement. "We have watched how much these kids accomplish with how little they have. Some have shared stories of really hard times and, somehow, they power through. We just love watching them."

Nine adaptive athletes from the Wildcat program will compete in the Paralympics this summer in Paris.

"The gifts are going to secure our future," said Pete Hughes, the program's athletic director. "Now, we can really focus on a quality of experience for our student-athletes, which is incredible."

The Davis gift follows a gift from Jim and Vicki Click who committed $6.5 million to the program in 2023.