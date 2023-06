TUCSON, Arizona — Power, control, grip, and weight. Those are just some of the considerations when one goes to purchase a pickleball paddle.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced pickleball player, it's important to find the right paddle for you.

In this video, local pickleball expert Ron Rinde stopped by locally owned Racket Shack on Fort Lowell Road to show me the latest in pickleball paddle technology, why some paddles are especially popular, and which ones provide the best value.