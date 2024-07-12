How the Tucson Table Tennis Club extends its paddle to the community

TUCSON, Arizona — "It helps me sleep better," said Adam Block, referring to table tennis. "Body-wise, it's good."

An astronomer by day, Block is the club's president. If any of the members could give him a good game, it's Ross Maynard, a conservation biologist who joined the club after hearing about it online.

"You can always improve," said Maynard. "You're never at a place where you think you are good enough."

On Saturdays, Block, Maynard, and as many as sixty others bring their ping pong balls to places such as the Fred Archer Center.

"We do anything from drills to playing matches to practice," said Maynard. "We talk about the game and how to improve. We try to improve the players in the club. Every Saturday is really fun. I look forward to it."

Table tennis is an Olympic sport that at times has been male dominated.

"There are a lot of males in our sport," said Block. But, it's not exclusively male. Especially at the higher levels. In our club, for example, there are people of different persuasions, both young and old, from all kinds of experiences."

One way the Tucson Table Tennis Club reaches out is by partnering with the city for a Kid-co program, which teaches children how to play. And, they've done Care-Pong sessions for those with movement disorders.

"There is a personal discussion with that," said Block We want to show the city we are an integral part."

In return, the city allows use of its facilities. In a way, table tennis just like any other sport.

"It's practice and patience, but you've got to have a little competitiveness, too," said Block.

It's a competitiveness that Maynard shares.

"I've yet to come close to beating him," joked Maynard, referring to Block. "But, I've got his number. It'll just take some time."