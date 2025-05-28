How Sahuarita's Owen Kramkowski became Arizona's ace pitcher

TUCSON, Arizona — Sahuarita's Owen Kramkowski grew up a big Arizona Wildcat baseball fan.

"We'd come to as many games as possible," Kramkowski said following a practice at Hi Corbett Field.

Even if Kramkowski was heavily recruited, he still may have chosen the Wildcats. However, as a freshman he pitched just one inning, and didn't travel with the team that won last year's Pac-12 Tournament.

"I learned a lot," added Kramkowski. "Just being able to take what the older guys taught us. We had three guys get drafted last year. You can take a lot from what theydo and what you learn from them start after start."

This season, Kramkowski earned a spot as a starting pitcher as a freshman. Using his four pitch repertoire, Kramkowski was leading the team and victories when head coach Chip Hale made him the Friday night starter, or what's known in college baseball as the ace of the staff.

"Kram has been huge," said Hale. "The guy you give the ball to on Friday nights sets the tone for the series. That's part of the reason we moved him into that role."

This post-season, Kramkowski threw six shutout innings against BYU, helping Arizona win the Big 12 Tournament.

"Being able to get that championship feeling and being there for it means the world," said Kramkowski. "This is a great group of guys and a fun group. To be able to celebrate with them was special."

Now, Kramkowski will take the mound for Arizona in game one of the NCAA Tournament in the Euguene Regional when Arizona opens agianst Cal Poly. The Sahuarita native is the Wildcats top scorer.

"Growing up here, watching the guys throw here, hit here, that's what I wanted to my whole life. To be able to say I can do it now is a dream come true."