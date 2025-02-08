Watch Now
How Pueblo junior America Cazares broke her sister's school scoring record

Pueblo junior America Cazares celebrates becoming the school's all-time leading scorer
TUCSON, Arizona — Pueblo junior America Cazares finished a three-point play in the first quarter to become the school's all-time scoring leader, passing her her sister, Victoria, who was in attendance.

"I'm very happy for her," said Victoria Cazares, before the game. "I knew it was coming. It takes a lot of hard work. I'm proud of her."

"She is a strong shooter," said Pueblo head coach Izzy Galindo. She has court awareness, a knowledge of the game, and loves to play basketball."

America Cazares scored 24 points in a 72-41 win over Flowing Wells. She now has 1,849 points in her Warrior high school career.

