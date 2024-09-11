How No. 20 Arizona is preparing for No. 14 Kansas State this Friday night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona football's first Big 12 road game doesn't count in the conference standings — because it was scheduled before conference realignment.

But the No. 20 Arizona Wildcats hope to make some noise nationally before a hostile crowd in Manhattan, Kansas against the No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats.

It's a battle of the Wildcats. Arizona heads to Kansas State this Friday for their first 'unofficial' Big 12 matchup. The preparations for this week – a whole lot of noise.

"Loud stadiums make a difference," said offensive coordinator Dino Babers.

Instead of music, it's stadium noises Arizona will be practicing with this week. Wide receiver Jeremiah Patterson and running back Kedrick Reescano say they aren't fazed.

"I don't think it's any hindrance at all, to be honest with you," said Reescano. "I just play football. We came up with a system to combat that."

"It makes it a little more fun, honestly. It's just getting us prepared for the atmosphere, and I think it's a great thing," said Paterson.

While Bill Snyder Family Stadium will be a first for players like Patterson and Reescano, the Wildcats' offensive coordinator, Dino Babers, is familiar with the K-State atmosphere.

"I've coached at Kansas State before. It's loud, and we're practicing and expecting it to be loud," Babers said.

Being ready for a Big 12 road game is something head coach Brent Brennan has been addressing since the off-season.

"In this new conference that we're going into, every stadium is going to be full, like 100 percent of the time," Brennan said.

Arizona's offense struggled at times against NAU. Now, the Cats go up against a strong Kansas State defensive line. Blocking out the noise could be make or break.

"If you want to disrupt something, disrupt communication," Babers said. "That's what loud stadiums, loud noises, and all that other stuff is about. So, for us to be the type of offense we need to be, we need to be able to communicate in all situations."

The two Wildcats kick off Friday night at 5 — with a national TV audience.