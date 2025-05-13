How much Roger Paz deadlifts to become a world record holder

TUCSON, Arizona — Roger Paz grew up in Douglas, Arizona, but didn't play high school football. Instead, it was his older sister Jeanette, who suited up for the Bulldogs.

"It was hard to follow her you know," Paz chuckled.

Clearly, there was a talent for strength training.

"At the time, I didn't know anything about powerlifting."

While living in Texas, a powerlifting champion noticed Paz's ability at a gym, and sugested he compete.

"He told me to look into it. But, not to compete against him. He didn't want me to take his records as he said I'd beat him."

So, after moving back to southern Arizona as a pipe fitter and contractor, Paz strapped on his belt at competitions.

"That's when I knew I was in the big leagues. I was competing against people from literally across the world."

The 46 year-old, who competes at just under two hundred pounds, has won several state, national, and world records. He can deadlift nearly seven hundred pounds.

"It gives me structure to go after those numbers. The records mean everything to me. That's the legacy I'm going to leave behind."