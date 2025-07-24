How much Pima County will start charging pickleball players at Kino Complex

TUCSON, Arizona — Beginning January 1, 2026, pickleball players at the Kino Sports Complex will be required to reserve a court in advance by paying a fee using an online reservation system.

The county says the new reservation system will ensure that a court will be available when players arrive, as opposed to arriving and hoping that a court will be available.

“Our pickleball courts are extremely popular with almost 40,000 people using them in 2024,” said Sarah Horvath, director Kino Sports Complex. “Unfortunately, sometimes that can lead to long wait times. This new system solves that problem.”

Kino’s South Complex opened in 2020 as the most recent expansion to Kino Sports Complex and contains 20 lighted pickleball courts. The courts have operated under a first-come, first-serve basis unless the facility was closed for private events or tournaments.

Along with the reservation system, KSC will also be implementing a user fee of $10 per hour. For a group of four players, that would break down to $2.50 an hour, per person.

Revenue generated from the reservation system will be used to maintain the pickleball courts and ensure they continue to meet the current, tournament-level facility requirements.

