How longtime area football coach Jeff Scurran gives back over the holidays

TUCSON, Arizona — Jeff Scurran feels right at home on the Sabino High School football field.

"I was here the longest of any point in my career," said Scurran. "Come on, we won three championships, here!"

In a career that's spanned more than five decades, Scurran most recently coached at Rio Rico High School.

"I love high school football. I love coaching it. I live watching it."

While he's no longer on the southern Arizona sidelines, Scurran continues to coach internationally. He does quarterback clinics in countries such as Germany and Japan.

"From the NFL down to flag football, if you don't have a quarterback, you're not going to compete."

Recently, Scurran has been winning for kids off the field. He's been giving back in cities such as Agua Prieta, and Juaren in Mexico, where he donates sporting goods and presents to children in need.

"I can't begin to tell you the good feeling of giving back and doing charity work. It's not like coaching but it's a different kind of reward.

As for coaching again in Tucson, it's possible Scurran has called his last play. He says that he'd return but only for the right opportunity.

"I do miss being on the field. I do miss the action. And, there's nothing like the clock ticking down."

Editors note: If you'd like to volunteer or be part of Jeff Scurran's charitable events, he can be reached at coachscurran@yahoo.com.