How figure skater Larry Holliday got back on the ice after a brain tumor

TUCSON, Arizona — In the 1990s, figure skater Larry Holliday took the ice by storm and became a six-time adult men's figure skating champion.

"What I enjoy so much about figure skating is that you're free," said Holliday. "You can go out and fly around the rink."

Holliday, one of the few professional black figure skaters, became the first to successfully land a triple jump at a championship masters event.

"It was a special moment for me," added Holliday.

It all changed last year.

"You never know what can take you out."

In late spring of last year, while living in Chicago, Holliday had trouble writing and walking. He drove himself to the hospital. The athlete who was always upright on skates fell at the hospital door, and didn't regain consciousness for another week.

"I wasn't asking, because I was in another world."

Doctors told Holliday he had a large brain tumor caused by central nervous system lymphoma. To make matters worse, Larry's kidneys broke down in response to surgery.

"It was really hard being in the hospital for a month. Who does that?"

Northwest Medicine neuro-oncologist Dr. Karan Dixit came up with a treatment plan that involved aggressive fluid management and lower chemotherapy.

"After three treatments with us, we really had someone coming out who was this soft-spoken, gentle, kind person," said Dr. Dixit.

Last December, Holliday had a stem cell transplant. He is now cancer-free.

"Feeling better was a slow process."

Today, Holliday is back on the ice, coaching and doing what he loves and is so good at: figure skating.

"I couldn't go through a skating program today, but I'm working up to it," said Holliday. "I feel much better now."

Holliday's goal now is to compete again at the championship masters level.

"That would feel so good, just to go out there and just try it again, you know."