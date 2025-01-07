How fast kids raced at the Tucson Quarter Midget New Year's Shootout

TUCSON, Arizona — It's a Saturday in early January with I-10 and a train going by in the background, and there is racing around the Tucson Quarter Midget Association Track.

Among them is nine year-old Dominic West, who's trying to pass his way to the front.

"The competition is always hard out there," said West. "It's not like we're just putzing around."

The racing is sanctioned by Nascar Youth, a branch of Nascar. At this year's Shootout, racers five and older are going up to thirty miles an hour on a track that is 1/20 of a mile.

"We help encourage these kids and give them self confidence," said Melissa Parker, the track's Head of Partners. Her daughter, known as Kaos Kenzee, is one of the racers.

"Our safety standards and great," said Parker. "I wouldn't put my kid in it if it wasn't safe."

West is one of the more popular drivers.

"Whenever he comes off that track, he fist bumps everybody and makes sure they are having a good time," said Parker.

The race is a family event.

"They learn how to work on their cars," added Parker. "They learn better relationships with their parents."

At this event, Dominic West didn't visit victory lane. The New Year's Shootout was the big winner, as 55 cars showed up compared to 12 just a few years ago.

"It makes me feel like the quarter midget community is growing," said Parker. The passion is getting out there."

The track will host and "Arrive and Drive" for potential new competitors later this month.