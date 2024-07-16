How fast 10 year old Marana race car driver "Kaos Kenzee" Mackenzee Parker actually goes

TUCSON, Arizona — "I'm crazy," said Mackenzee Parker, on a Saturday afternoon at Tucson Speedway.

That revelation is why the ten year old Marana native is nicknamed "Kaos Knezee." After all, most girls her age don't drive 60 miles per hour.

"It was nerve wracking at first but then when I got used to it, it was good," said Mackenzee.

Her father, Jeremy, is a racing fan who introduced her to the sport.

"Ever since then she was hooked," said Jeremy Parker. "It was pedal down."

Mackenzee isn't much taller than four feet. She started on quarter midget cars and won her second race.

"She never looked back from there," said her father. "The passion that she has for it is intense."

"I don't know," shrugged Mackenzee. "I just have it in me."

She's graduated to bandolero cars and has sponsors on her car for races at Tucson Speedway. And, she recently met Nascar driver Alex Bowman, who is also from the Tucson area.

"He's my favorite race car driver," she said.

With her father as her spotter, Mackenzee hit the track for the main event in her division.

"It feels like you are going in a dish," she says of the banked race track.

On this night, she finishes second, just missing her first win of the summer.

"I'm just having fun and going fast."