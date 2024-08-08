How Doug Smith returned Santa Rita Football to varsity competition

TUCSON, Arizona — "We're back," said Santa Rita lineman Cole Porter.

After not fielding a varsity team last year, Santa Rita High School is returning to competition. If the 33 players on the roster sounds like a low number, consider that head coach Doug Smith only had six players for his first spring practice a year and a half ago.

"I said these six are going to get coached as great as we can possibly coach them so it was a little bit of a culture shock," said Smith, who most recently was defensive coordinator at Dysart High School in the Phoenix area. "It was a little bit of a culture shock and a surprise, but I was ready to go."

Smith was undeterred.

"We just kept working to sell the program," added Smith.

It's not an easy sell. Top high school football talent has moved to the suburbs, and Santa Rita it's been a long time since the Eagles were competing for state championships. In fact, its 2022 season was cut short due to academic issues and injuries. Therefore, Santa Rita hasn't won a game in three years.

"It's going to be tough," said Smith. "It's going to be worth it. Everything that you're going to do, if it was easy, why would you want to do it, if you're a competitor?"

Senior lineman Cole Porter was one of Smith's original six players, and is the team's de facto captain.

"What a leader," Smith said, referring to Porter.

"He really made me fall in love with the sport again," said Porter. "He just brings happiness to the field and a bright energy. It's really fun to be around."

Smith has already won back a roster, won over the players, and knows what he's going to say when Santa Rita gets a win against competition.

"You remember all those guys who said it was going to be tough? It was tough. Now, look at the reward."