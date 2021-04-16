How does Wildcat nation feel about UArizona's new men's basketball coach?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The head coach seat on the UArizona men's basketball team wasn't empty for long.

"He's not a U of A alum but I don't think that's short sided," said Wildcats fan and UArizona senior James McWilliams.

KGUN9 asked Wildcat fans 'who deserved to have the coaches chair for this storied team.'

"Someone who can get the best recruits and it going to be a respectable guy," said UArizona freshman, Lucas Zalesky.

The social media round table was abuzz with Lloyd's hiring.

The most noteworthy opinion might have been former Wildcat Richard Jefferson who said he will support Lloyd but not without his own editorial.

In a lengthy post on Instagram he commented on multiple schools, UArizona among them, not hiring former players adding that 'former players 'have a right to be disappointed.'

"I think that he's going to get us some w's, I think that we're going to have a great time," said UArizona freshman, Caleb Fearing.

Back near campus, fans are pumped about the future of their team.

"We could've gotten somebody else but it's someone that I'm comfortable with having the job," Fearing said.

On another point, one fan said this is a chance to move past darker days for the basketball program.

"We needed to get rid of Sean Miller, it was delayed, he should've been gone a while ago, I'm not going to lie."

He may not be a Wildcat alum, but Lloyd's basketball pedigree doesn't go unnoticed to the Wildcat faithful.

"He was the assistant coach at Gonzaga for that long, Gonzaga's been such a successful program, I'd love to have him," said UArizona freshman, John Robbins.

No Wildcat fan would miss a chance to celebrate another basketball headline.

"I'm really excited for the new coach, honestly, but also, shoutout Aari McDonald for going third," Zalesky said.