How deaf Tucson High basketball player Alessandra Casanova inspires others

TUCSON, Arizona — Whether its the patriotic national anthem or the enthusiastic pregame warm-up introductions, it sounds silent to Tucson High girls basketball player Alessandra Casanova, who was born deaf.

Casanova uses TUSD interpreters during games and practices.

"I think I've always known that I was deaf," said Casanova, through TUSD interpreter Derek Low.

Tucson High head coach Annette Gutierrez watch Alessandra come up through the younger age divisions, and noticed her personality.

"She's kind, passionate, and she is vivacious at the same time," said Gutierrez.

Casanova can still attend Tucson High while playing with the Arizona School for the Deaf and the Blind. However, she chose to play for the Badgers and face a higher level of competition.

"Sometimes, I feel it's a challenge because of the communication barrier," said Casanova.

"She just seems like she wants to be here and wants to keep learning so we try to put in the same effort for her and try to understand what we can do to help her be the best she can be on our team," said teammate Icela South.

South and Destiny Brown, another teammate have learned a little sign language so they can communicate with her..

"We learned how to say 'again.' We learned how to say little things so we know how to talk with her," South and Brown said together.

A junior, Casanova contributes by coming off the bench.

"I'm learning more as I go on," said Casanova.

"It's a tribute to her will on the court to be normal as much as possible," said Gutierrez.

"It makes me feel good to inspire other people," said Casanova. "To teach people about deaf culture and give that awareness."