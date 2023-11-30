How assistant coach Scott McKee has impacted CDO High School Football

ORO VALLEY, Arizona — Scott McKee has been a familiar face, and voice, on the Tucson high school football sidelines for more than two decades.

"It's very captivating," said Canyon del Oro head coach Scott McKee, referring to McKee's deep baritone.

McKee coached at Pueblo and then had a thirteen run at Sahuaro that included nine playoff appearances.

"What stands out are the relationships with the players and coaches that we had," said McKee. "We had some of the best kids in the city and the guys working with us were great every single day."

McKee's final game at Sahuaro came against Dustin Peace's CDO Dorados.

"As soon as the game was over, he reached out to me," said Peace.

"There was always great respect for his program," said McKee. "They were always good battles."

"I think we hit it off because our personalities are so similar," said Peace.

The two friends call themselves blue collar guys who like to run the ball and play defense. Last year, Peace brought in McKee to be an off-field analyst.

"This year, he asked if I could help him on the field, and it's been a blessing for me," said McKee.

"We were able to get him on the field and it's been a game changer without at doubt," said Peace.

The Dorados are undefeated and headed to the Class 4A Arizona state title game.

"I try to do what I would have wanted my assistants to do for me, and they did a great job of it, which was take things off the plate," said Mckee. "Doing anything he needs me to do in his vision for the program. And, show up every day with enthusiasm and try to help."

One player who McKee has made an impact on is senior lineman Sa'Kylee Woodard, who's become a three-star college recruit.

"He's helped me and the offensive line become a better unit," said Woodard. "We work a lot harder because he pushes us."

The owner of a painting business, one contribution McKee has made may be his most quiet. He put a fresh coat of green paint on the press box of Dorados Stadium. It's a metaphor for how he's blended in to Peace's program.

"He's not trying to only make our team better but our school better as well," said Peace. "Having him on our staff is huge for our program and our kids."