How Arizona Volleyball landed the nation's top recruit in Carlie Cisneros

TUCSON, Arizona — Carlie Cisneros was rated the nation's to recruit by PrepVolleyball, and became the highest rated recruit to ever join Arizona Volleyball.

However, it was Cisneros, and not head coach Charita Stubbs, who fell out of her chance during the recruiting process, and she did so literally.

"I just laughed," said Stubbs.

"She kind of comforted me, and showed me a picture of when she also broke a chair," said Cisneros.

Cisneros also breaks records. She holds the records for kills in a single season and kills in a career at Liberty North High School in Kansas City.

"I knew that if we were going to change the culture, we needed to bring in people who knew how to win," said Arizona head Stubbs.

"I wanted to go somewhere where I could make a difference right away and earn a spot on the court," said Cisneros. "I thought U of A was a great place to start something."

"She has game and I think it rubs off on other individuals watching her and seeing what she's trying to do and she's accomplishing," Stubbs. "They start doing it as well. That's what happens when you have winners in your gym."