How Arizona Softball standout Devyn Netz made her comeback

TUCSON, Ariz. — Last year, Devyn Netz didn’t know if she’d ever wear the Wildcat jersey again, but in her final with Arizona, Netz didn’t just make a comeback, the fifth year etched her name in Wildcat history.

“I just want to put that jersey on every single day and play as if it’s my last," Netz said.

Missing out last season due to a back injury, Netz returned to the field for the 2025 season.

“No one really understood what I was going through and you can’t really understand it unless you put yourself in someone else's shoes," Netz said. "I think coming off of this year, I’m just kind of surprised by it.”

A star pitcher and a standout hitter, against BYU, Netz became first Wildcat to throw perfect game and hit a home run. In her first season in the Big 12, she was named Player of the Year.

“Truly I go back to freshman year," Arizona Softball Coach, Caitlin Lowe said. "Devyn has gone through the thick of it to become this player. I looked yesterday and I was just like ‘Man, I'm so proud of the way she’s playing free right now,’ and that’s what you want to see as a coach.”

Nationally, Netz was named one of 10 finalists for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.

“When I looked at the top 25 list I was like ‘wow, I’m with all these girls, these girls are amazing,’ and it’s just such an honor to be apart of that list," Netz said.

Her honors are not just on the field. Before practice on Thursday, Netz walked the stage, graduating with a Bachelor of Sciences in Health Sciences, Physiology and Medical Sciences.

“It’s been 23 years of grinding it in the books as well," Netz said. "But softball is something that’s been part of this journey and if it wasn’t for softball I probably wouldn’t be here pursuing my academic dreams.”

Though her school finals are done, Netz hopes for one final run in the post season.

“Every pitch, every moment with this team is something I’ll cherish," Netz said. "We’ve worked all year long for this and this is the time to let that magic just happen.”

Arizona takes on Santa Clara on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Hillenbrand Stadium.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

