How Arizona celebrated its triathlon title with a banner unveiling

TUCSON, Arizona — It was a campus celebration for Arizona triathlon and the program celebrated its national championship with a banner unveiling in front of the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center.

Wilbur and Wilma waved from firetrucks that drove ahead of the team as it arrived to a podium in front of over one hundred classmates and onlookers.

"This is unbelievable," said junior Molly Lakustiak. "I did not know that triathlon could bring that much awareness to the University of Arizona."

Head Coach Wes Johnson, three of the program's student-athletes, and athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois spoke to the crowd.

"Wes was just so excited for the year, which made us all excited," added Lakustiak.

The title, which was won in just the program's second season, is the 23rd in school history.