How Arizona Athletics are helping veterans through Operation Hat Trick

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the sixth year in a row, the University of Arizona has partnered with the national nonprofit, Operation Hat Trick

But the program is not only helping out veterans but their families as well.

“Who would have thought, I mean to have them pick us and support our families," Kelly Laurich, Former Fisher House Manager said.

In 2018, the UArizona teamed up with Operation Hat Trick in partnership with Fisher House to help active-duty, veterans and their families.

Through Arizona, Operation Hat Trick sells merchandise all across campus.

“The proceeds support the Fisher House," Bruce Grissom, Director of Veterans Education and Transition Services said. "What the Fisher House does is it provides a place for military family members to stay for free, while their loved ones of being treated at the VA hospital."

Arizona Athletics hosts military appreciation games each year.

For football, this year’s game was against Utah.

“It’s amazing to be at the military appreciation game and to see the planes flying over and the energy and its thanks to the University of Arizona and the Wildcats," Laurich said. "It’s very hard to explain and it’s a very emotional experience.”

“Tucson is a community very much centered around Arizona Athletics so to see the coaches and the players wear the operation hat trick merchandise is great to be connected with them, " Grissom said.

Since the partnership, Arizona Operation Hat Trick has been able to raise over 100,000$ for the fisher house.

“Having that partnership expands the people we’re able to reach," Laurich said. "There are a lot of veterans who don’t know about our mission and don’t know that we’re here.”

Arizona Operation Hat Trick is the first Operation Hat Trick to ever partner with a Fisher House, but that may not be for long.

“The University of Arizona has led the way for other colleges and universities across the country to mimic what they’re doing," Larich said. "So, Operation Hat Trick is now going to impact other houses across the country by what was established here.”

In the coming years, Operation Hat Trick only plans to grow further and support the Fisher House even more.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

----

