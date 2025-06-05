How archery champion Terry LaBeau got started in the sport

ORO VALLEY, Arizona — "You've got to shoot enough arrows to make sure you subconscious mind reacts, or your muscle memory reacts," said Terry LaBeau, as he was just about to shoot an arrow an Naranja Park.

LaBeau has plenty of muscle memory. He's been shooting archery for nearly seventy years. It started out in Michigan as a way to stay out of the cold.

"I enjoy not only the competition against the archers but also the interaction between the archers and the sport," said LaBeau.

LaBeau has worn many hats in the sport. As a competitor, he's a two-time national field archery champion. He's also been a commissioner, a tournament director, and a judge.

"There are two reasons to be a judge," said LaBeau. "One is safety. The other is fair play."

He's also been a coach. LaBeau coached the Pima College Aztecs when it had a team. He wasn't aiming to meet his wife there, but Diana was a student. She says they didn't break any human resource rules.

"Not at that time," Diana LaBeau laughed. "He's extremely talented."

Diana LaBeau is also talented. She has won national championships in the 70 and over age division. Together,they volunteer coach the University of Arizona club archery team, which recently won third place at the USA Archery Collegiate Nationals. It's one way they stay in the sport.

"It's a sport for everyone if you want to get involved," said Terry LaBeau.