How a free clinic at Udall was trying to prevent pickleball injuries

TUCSON, Arizona — Pickleball player Linda Tom has injured herself playing her favorite activity more than once.

"I hurt my wrist playing," said Tom. "I've fallen backwards and hit my head. Just recently, I fell back and hit the wire fence and hurt my wrist and back."

That's why Tom signed up for today's Injury Prevention Clinic next to the Udall Pickleball courts. A certified trainer is leading a series of exercises.

"Ankle injuries and knee injuries are a big part of pickleball," said Jason Lobaugh, co-owner of 24/7 Workout Anytime gym, the organizer of the event. "We're teaching them how to prevent those things."

Resistance bands are used for warmup exercises.

"I think it's good," said Tom. I need to do this."