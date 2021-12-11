Horizon denies Salpointe a 5A state title 38-28

TUCSON, Arizona — A second half Lancer comeback came up short as Salpointe lost to Horizon 38-28 in the Class 5A high school football championship game at Sun Devil Stadium on Friday night.

The Lancers trailed 21-0 at halftime but got on the scoreboard in the third quarter on an Anthony Wilhite touchdown run. A blocked punt recovered in the endzone by Damain Coley cut the score to 21-14, but that's as close as the Lancers would get.

Horizon quarterback Skyler Partridge finished 25 of 33 for 278 yards and three touchdowns.

"I couldn't be more proud of these guys," said Salpointe senior lineman Jace Springer. "My teammates are the hardest working people I know. I grew up with them, and I'm just glad I know them even though I won't be playing football with them anymore."

Salpointe finishes as the 5A Conference runners-up with an 11-3 record.