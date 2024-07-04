Honoring Ron Fox; A Tucson soccer legend

TUCSON, Ariz. — FC Tucson took on Arizona Arsenal Wednesday night, but it meant much more than just soccer for the FC Tucson Organization as they honored one man who was not only instrumental in their program but soccer as a whole across all of Southern Arizona.

“Nobody worked harder than Ron," FC Tucson President, Jon Pearlman said.

Ron Fox, a Tucson soccer legend, spent his life building the soccer community in Tucson.

“So many players and so many coaches attribute their beginnings to Ron Fox and what he brought to the community as a coach and as a human," Pearlman said.

From leading Sabino High School to their 1995 State Championship to working strength and fitness with FC Tucson, Fox touched many hearts over the years.

“All time second dad to me and just a legend," Pearlman said.

Fox passed away last December and for Pearlman it was like losing a father.

“When you have somebody in your life as a teacher or a coach it’s great, but someone who’s just rooting for you in general and rooting for the club, the things you're doing, and tells you that they’re proud of you, that’s what a father figure is. That’s what a parent is and he was all of those things," Pearlman said.

And what better way to honor him than at that club he spent years rooting for.

“We’re just going to recognized someone who for well over three decades brought everything he could to soccer in this community," Pearlman said.

