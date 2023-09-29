Hometown hero Hope Hisey and the Arizona soccer record she is set to break

TUCSON, Arizona — Given the time frame in which she was born, it wouldn't be a dumb question to ask Arizona soccer goalie Hope Hisey if she was named after former U.S. Olympic goalie Hope Solo.

"Nope," Hisey laughed. "I get that question a lot, though."

"Her Mom's name is Faith so it just seemed appropriate," said Arizona head coach Becca Moros.

Besides, long before Moros coached her, Hisey began her soccer career in the outfield. Her talents in goal were soon recognized, and she switched to positions. Hisey broke the Canyon del Oro High School record for saves in a game with 25.

Both of her parents attended the University of Arizona.

"It means so much to me to see young girls in the stands because I used to be that person," said Hisey. "So, I feel like in playing for my hometown, I'm paying it forward."

She quickly became the starting goaltender.

"She is a beautiful catcher of the ball," said Moros.

And, Hisey is a team leader.

"She has an incredible moral compass," added Moros.

This season, Hisey is excelling in penalty kicks, as she has stopped the first three she has faced so far this season.

"You make an analysis based on their tendencies and you go with the way you think they are going to go," said Hisey. And, you hope you can pull off the techniques to save it."

A professional career is a possibility. First, as a fifth year senior, Hisey is set to break another record. The Oro Valley native is on pace to become the Wildcats all-time saves leader. She also has a shot at the all-time shutouts record.

"If I break a record, someone will break mine, because your legacy will never be about one statistic," said Hisey.

"This is her hometown," said Moros. "It's an amazingly special place to her. She loves the campus, loves the school, loves being part of the University of Arizona. For her to have some records, it will just be icing on the cake for her in a great career."