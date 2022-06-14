Hillenbrand to host inaugural Pac-12 Softball Tournament

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona's Hillenbrand Stadium will be the host site for the inaugural Pac-12 Softball Championship, which is set to take place from May 10-13, 2023.

The iconic venue, which was renovated in 2019,attracted more than 74,000 fans in 2022, the second-best total in the nation.

Teams will play one game per day at next spring's event. The four-day event will begin with a play-in game between the eighth and ninth-place teams in the regular-season standings. That winner will advance to an eight-team, single-elimination tournament.

The winner of the Pac-12 Softball Championship will receive the Conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Pac-12 programs have combined to win 24 of the 40 NCAA softball championships and is coming off of a season in which seven of its nine teams earned NCAA Tournament berths, and three advanced to the Women's College World Series.

