Highlights of ten games including wins by Ironwood Ridge, Marana and more

TUCSON, Arizona — 10/11/24 scores from around southern Arizona: Amphitheater 20, Empire 0

Benson 63, Santa Rita 0

Bisbee 47, Palo Verde 20

Cienega 34, Desert View 19

Desert Christian 40, Baboquivari 22

Douglas 50, Cholla 14

Ironwood Ridge 30, Tucson High 27

Marana 45, Casa Grande 0

Maricopa 34, Nogales 0

Mica Mountain 59, Pueblo 7

Mountain View 37, Flowing Wells 13

Pusch Ridge Christian 6, Morenci 0

Sahuarita 24, Rio Rico 12

Salpointe Catholic 43, Corona 14

St. David 50, Forth Thomas 6

Thatcher 41, Sabino 12

Tombstone 38, Catalina 0

Vista Grande 49, Rincon/University 0

Walden Grove 72, Sahuaro 27

Willcox 41, Tanque Verde 20

