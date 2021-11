Posted at 10:47 PM, Nov 05, 2021

TUCSON, Arizona — High School Football Scores: Walden Grove 38, Sahuaro 21

Cienega 42, Marana 14

Salpointe 38, Mountain View 14

Mica Mountain 45, Amphi 13

Catalina Foothills 49, Empire 14

Desert View 20, Buena 13

Ironwood Ridge 71, Nogales 0

Flowing Wells 58, Cholla 6

Benson 49 Sequoia Pathway 7

Sabino 29, Show low 20

Thatcher 35, Pusch Ridge Christian 27

Douglas 33 Rio Rico 0

