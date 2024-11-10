High School Football Playoffs are set!

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona high school football playoff standings and brackets came out today for the Open Division and Class 4A through 6A. 10 Southern Arizona teams will be playing across these four divisions.

Open Division:

8 Hamilton at 1 Marana: 11/22, 7pm

5 Higley at 4 Liberty: 11/22, 7pm L

6 Desert Mountain at 3 ALA - QC:11/22, 7pm

7 Horizon at 2 Basha: 11/22, 7pm

Class 6A:

16 Boulder Creek at 1 Brophy Prep: 11/15, 7pm

9 Chandler at 8 Perry: 11/15, 7pm

12 Williams Field at 5 Salpointe Catholic: 11/15, 7pm

13 Cesar Chavez at 4 Mountain View, Mesa: 11/15, 7pm

14 Centennial at 3 Red Mountain: 11/15, 7pm

11 Casteel at 6 Highland: 11/15, 7pm

10 Mountain Pointe at 7 Pinnacle: 11/15, 7pm

15 Sandra Day O'Connor at 2 Queen Creek: 11/15, 7pm

Class 5A

16 Barry Goldwater at 1 ALA - Gilbert North: 11/15, 7pm

9 McClintock at 8 Campo Verde: 11/15, 7pm

12 Raymond S. Kellis at 5 Ironwood Ridge: 11/15, 7pm

13 Mountain View, Marana at 4 Cactus: 11/15, 7pm

14 Casa Grande at 3 Buena: 11/15, 7pm

11 Notre Dame Prep at 6 Verrado: 11/15, 7pm

10 Cactus Shadows at 7 Desert Edge: 11/15, 7pm 15 Cienega at 2 Tucson High: 11/15, 7pm

Class 4A

16 Combs at 1 Yuma Catholic: 11/15, 7pm

9 Walden Grove at 8 Northwest Christian: 11/15, 7pm

12 Bradshaw Mountain 5 Thunderbird: 11/15, 7pm

13 Coconino at 4 Mica Mountain: 11/15, 7pm

14 Canyon Del Oro at 3 Snowflake: 11/15, 7pm

11 Vista Grande at 6 Prescott: 11/15, 7pm

10 Seton Catholic Prep at 7 Arcadia: 11/15, 7pm

15 Estrella Foothills at 2 AZ College Prep: 11:15, 7pm

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

