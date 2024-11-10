High School Football Playoffs are set!

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona high school football playoff standings and brackets came out today for the Open Division and Class 4A through 6A. 10 Southern Arizona teams will be playing across these four divisions.
Open Division:
8 Hamilton at 1 Marana: 11/22, 7pm
5 Higley at 4 Liberty: 11/22, 7pm L
6 Desert Mountain at 3 ALA - QC:11/22, 7pm
7 Horizon at 2 Basha: 11/22, 7pm
Class 6A:
16 Boulder Creek at 1 Brophy Prep: 11/15, 7pm
9 Chandler at 8 Perry: 11/15, 7pm
12 Williams Field at 5 Salpointe Catholic: 11/15, 7pm
13 Cesar Chavez at 4 Mountain View, Mesa: 11/15, 7pm
14 Centennial at 3 Red Mountain: 11/15, 7pm
11 Casteel at 6 Highland: 11/15, 7pm
10 Mountain Pointe at 7 Pinnacle: 11/15, 7pm
15 Sandra Day O'Connor at 2 Queen Creek: 11/15, 7pm
Class 5A
16 Barry Goldwater at 1 ALA - Gilbert North: 11/15, 7pm
9 McClintock at 8 Campo Verde: 11/15, 7pm
12 Raymond S. Kellis at 5 Ironwood Ridge: 11/15, 7pm
13 Mountain View, Marana at 4 Cactus: 11/15, 7pm
14 Casa Grande at 3 Buena: 11/15, 7pm
11 Notre Dame Prep at 6 Verrado: 11/15, 7pm
10 Cactus Shadows at 7 Desert Edge: 11/15, 7pm 15 Cienega at 2 Tucson High: 11/15, 7pm
Class 4A
16 Combs at 1 Yuma Catholic: 11/15, 7pm
9 Walden Grove at 8 Northwest Christian: 11/15, 7pm
12 Bradshaw Mountain 5 Thunderbird: 11/15, 7pm
13 Coconino at 4 Mica Mountain: 11/15, 7pm
14 Canyon Del Oro at 3 Snowflake: 11/15, 7pm
11 Vista Grande at 6 Prescott: 11/15, 7pm
10 Seton Catholic Prep at 7 Arcadia: 11/15, 7pm
15 Estrella Foothills at 2 AZ College Prep: 11:15, 7pm
