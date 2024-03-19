Here comes the Madness: Arizona Basketball gears up for March

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Basketball left this morning for Salt Lake City. The Wildcats are hoping to make a run in the tournament; something that's all too familiar for players like Caleb Love and Keshad Johnson.

"We're starting back from square one, it's a whole new season coming up," Arizona Forward, Keshad Johnson said.

And so, the madness begins.

While Arizona hasn't made it past the Sweet Sixteen in nearly a decade, two of their starters have actually played in the national championship game in the past two years.

"We've been in that championship atmosphere, you know, we know what it takes," Johnson said.

Johnson, the San Diego State transfer, made it to the title game before losing to UConn.

Caleb Love was with North Carolina, who lost to Kansas in 2022.

"Last year we didn't know," Johnson said. "You never know until you make it. We fought to put our name in the national championship game and this year we're going to do the same thing."

Johnson may not see San Diego State. The Aztecs are in the East Region

However, in the West, Arizona is a two seed and North Carolina is the one seed, but Love isn't phased.

"I'm not really focused on them," Arizona Guard Caleb Love said. "I'm focused on us, we're focused on Long Beach State."

Johnson said no matter who they play, the Wildcats have each others backs.

"Game come on the line, nobody has a problem giving Caleb Love the ball and if that's not there we also have Kylan Boswell, who's one of the best shooters in the country," Johnson said. "If that's not there, Pelle Larsson, he's got the heart of a lion. If that's not there, Big 'O', he's one of the biggest players in the world. So we've got weapons all around."

"March is all about crazy buzzer beaters and guys going for 30," Love said. "You can't take no team lightly, any team can be beaten. I'm ready to go for March Madness."

Arizona kicks off the madness against Long Beach State Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

