Henri Veesaar commits to North Carolina, ESPN reports

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Henri Veesaar has committed to transferring to the University of North Carolina and playing for the Tar Heels, according to ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony.

Veesaar spent two seasons in Tucson under head coach Tommy Lloyd.

As a freshman, he averaged 2.4 points per game in 7.1 minutes per game. He saw considerably more playing time as a sophomore, getting 20.8 minutes per game. He scored 9.4 points a game with 5 rebounds per game.

He scored 13 points in the Sweet Sixteen loss to Duke.

Veesaar entered the transfer portal along with fellow teammates KJ Lewis, Emmanuel Stephen, and Conrad Martinez.

The Wildcats are expected to have Motiejus Krivas and Tobe Awaka starting in the frontcourt to begin the 2025-26 season.