Help choose Diamondbacks 20th Anniversary All-Time Team

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Spring training is underway and so is the Arizona Diamondbacks 20th anniversary celebration.

The D-Backs will recognize the successes of the franchise with special events all season long.

That includes the Diamondbacks All-Time Team.

From Luis Gonzalez and the World Championship club, to current stars like Paul Goldschmidt, you can vote on the Diamondbacks website through May 15.

The All-Time Team will be honored at a game in August.

The 14th annual D-Backs Fan Fest is Saturday afternoon from noon to 4 at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale.