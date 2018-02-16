Help choose Diamondbacks 20th Anniversary All-Time Team

Cloudy
PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 04: General view of action between the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB opening day game at Chase Field on April 4, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, Ariz. - Spring training is underway and so is the Arizona Diamondbacks 20th anniversary celebration.
The D-Backs will recognize the successes of the franchise with special events all season long.
That includes the Diamondbacks All-Time Team.
From Luis Gonzalez and the World Championship club, to current stars like Paul Goldschmidt, you can vote on the Diamondbacks website through May 15.
The All-Time Team will be honored at a game in August.
The 14th annual D-Backs Fan Fest is Saturday afternoon from noon to 4 at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale.