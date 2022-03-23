Heeke: Mathurin tried to apologize to TCU cheerleader for postgame incident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to UArizona Athletic Director Dave Heeke, Arizona Wildcats basketball player Bennedict Mathurin tried to apologize to a TCU cheerleader he may have made contact with following the game.

“Shortly after returning to Tucson, I was notified that people on social media were claiming a video clip showed Bennedict Mathurin may have made physical contact with a TCU student while walking off the court," Heeke said in a statement released to KGUN 9 by Arizona Athletics. "I have reached out to TCU’s Athletics Department and I spoke with Bennedict. While he does not recall any contact, he has attempted to reach out to the TCU student through their Athletic Department to apologize.”

In videos released on social media, Mathurin appeared to make contact with a cheerleader after walking off the court with his hands extended following the Arizona NCAA Tournament victory.

Mathurin scored a game-high 30 points in Arizona's 85-80 overtime win.

Arizona plays Houston at 7 p.m. Thursday in San Antonio in a Sweet 16 matchup.

----