Hear from the Sunnyside Junior League Baseball state champions

TUCSON, Arizona — Sunnyside Junior Little League Baseball is off to Bend, Oregon, for the West Regionals after winning the Arizona state title.

Recently, the team had a fund raiser at Mission Manor Park.

"I knew I had a good team the first day of practice," said head coach Tito Rodriguez. "I could tell they were motivated from the look in their eyes."

"The work ethic is really big with us at Sunnyside," said catcher Junior Rodriguez. "You'll never see us down."

Sunnyside opens against Oregon on Wednesday.

