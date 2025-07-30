Hear from Brennan, Fifita, Doege, and Gonzales on Arizona Football media day

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Football has 54 new players, three new coordinators, and one determined returning head coach in Brent Brennan, as the Wildcats try to bounce back from a 4-8 season.

"When you have a tough season like we did a year ago, you've got to fix what is broken," said Brennan. "And, then you have to put those pieces together."

Offensive coordinator Seth Doege was brought in to help Noah Fifita return to his 2023 form.

"It's the tightest relationship I've had since I've coached," said Doege. "I consider Noah almost like a little brother, now."

"He allows us to play free, let me be accurate, and he puts us in the best position to win," said Fifita.

First-year defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales will try to improve a defense that was 109th out of 134 teams in college football.

"We're going to beat up some quarterbacks in this league," said Gonzales. "We will not allow people to run the football. That's a mentality in itself."

