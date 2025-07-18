Hear from Arizona Basketball's Jaden Bradley and Anthony Dell'Orso

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Basketball's two returning guards, Jaden Bradley and Anthony Dell'Orso, met the media as they train during the offseason.

"I definitely want to finish out my senior year here," said Bradley, as he spoke about returning this season. I feel like they are going to help me achieve my goals of getting to the next level.

Dell'Orso walked into the McKale Center media room looking noticeably more muscular than he did at the end of last season. He says he gained 25 pounds of muscle.

"That's pretty much something I've focused on since we lost to Duke last year in the Sweet 16," said Dell'Orso.

The Wildcats have numerous talent incoming players such as Koa Peat, who helped Team USA to a gold medal at the recent FIBA under-19 tournament.

"I'm excited to play with these guys and really see their full potential," added Bradley.

