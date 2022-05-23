HBO to focus on Arizona Cardinals in "Hard Knocks in Season"

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Cardinals will be the focus of HBO's docuseries "Hard Knocks: In Season" this year.
Bringing the heat to #HardKnocks 🔥— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 23, 2022
Coming this November on HBO/HBO Max pic.twitter.com/z1dDLN4G76
The season will debut in November on HBO and HBO Max.
Filmmakers go behind the scenes to get the inner drama that goes on behind closed doors.
HBO will feature the Detroit Lions on its preseason version of "Hard Knocks."
Last year's debut season of "Hard Knocks in Season" starred the Indianapolis Colts.
