Harris, Berryhill to share Wildcats No. 1 uniform

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Football defensive lineman Jalen Harris and wide receiver Stanley Berryhill will both wear No. 1 uniforms for the Wildcats this season.

As many as nine players were interested in the uniform number, so head coach Jedd Fisch turned it into a training camp competition that included criteria such as attendance at every practice.

In college football, an offensive player and a defensive player can both be assigned the same uniform number.

"Not many lineman wear single digits," said Harris. "I thought that was pretty cool for me to get an opportunity to do that. Also, you had to earn it. It wasn't just given out."

Harris wore No. 49 last season while Berryhill wore No. 86.

The Wildcats open the season on Saturday against BYU in the inaugural Vegas Kickoff Classic.