Gunner Cruz battles for the starting quarterback spot

TUCSON, Arizona — There's a not-so-serious reason quarterback Gunner Cruz transferred from Washington State to Arizona.

"My Mom still does my laundry on the weekend, so it doesn't get better than that," said Cruz.

The clean start isn't the only reason.

"Also, Coach Fisch and his pedigree with quarterbacks. And, the system they are running. It's going to put the whole offense in a system to be successful."

Cruz was named after the son of former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason, who's named Gunner.

"The plan was to name me Dylan. When I was born, my Dad snuck away and changed my name to Gunner. So, in all the home videos, everyone calls me Dylan. He won the battle. I'm glad he did."

Cruz now has another battle on his hands, the three-way quarterback competition for the starting spot. He shares snaps every day in practice With Will Plummer and Jordan McCloud.

"It's just being the most consistent every day going in there. Just being the best player I can be. Being a good leader. And, the chips will fall where they will if I can do that."