Groundbreaking set for Tucson Velodrome

TUCSON, Arizona — Vegetation sits in the area behind Musselman Honda Circuit, but not for too much longer.

Groundbreaking is set for Saturday at 6:00pm on Tucson Velodrome, a banked cycling track, and the first of its kind in Arizona.

"There is a large segment of the community that has wanted a velodrome in Tucson for many years," said Glenn McCreedy, a longtime Tucson cyclist and former competitor.

McCreedy formed a committee which led to Pima County awarding a twelve year lease for the site. It will outside and Olympic sized, which is 250 meters.

"I had to replicate a track basically at Rancho Vistoso by having my high school friend motorpace me in an old Chevy truck," said Sky Christopherson, a cycling world record holder and former Olympian. "That's how we trained."

The next generation of cyclists can now gear up on the first aluminum surfaced velodrome track in the world. It will be in a controlled, car-free environment, and it will be for everyone.

"This is not only going to be for elite cyclists, but also young kids and developmental cyclists," said Christopherson.

"We plan youth and school programs to get youngsters involved in the cycling communities so they can reap the benefits of cycling and their true potential," said McCreedy.

There is an expected economic impact as well. Money to build the track comes from a capital capaign fund and will also come from corporate sponshorships.

"This is a thrill for all of us and we look forward to bringing this all to the community," said McCreedy."