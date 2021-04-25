Gronkowski and Bruschi return for the Spring Game

TUCSON, Arizona — It was a highly anticipated UArizona Spring Football Game as Wildcat legends Rob Gronkowski and Tedy Bruschi returned as honorary coaches.

First year head coach Jedd Fisch helped create a buzz around the game by connecting with Wildcat alumni, and bringing in UArizona basketball coaches Tommy Lloyd and Adia Barnes as honorary captains.

Quarterback Gunner Cruz connected with wide receiver Stacey Marshall on a trick play for a 40 yard touchdown pass as Gronkowski's Red Team defeated Bruschi's Blue Team, 17-13.

"I swear that double pass was a forward pass," Bruschi said to Gronkowski as they walked off after the game.

"No, it was not," replied Gronkowski. "Also, when you scored, you had twelve men on the field."

"I think people have started to recognize what we want to get done here," said Fisch. "When it comes to the energy level, the excitement, and the enthusiasm, I think we are taking steps n the right direction."

At one point, some of the five thousand fans let in at Arizona Stadium were treated to water balloons from Gronkowski to cool off in the sun.

The Spring Game is the culmination of spring football practice.