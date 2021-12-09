Giants practice in Tucson is a homecoming for Gary Brightwell

TUCSON, Arizona — "This is like my second home," said Gary Brightwell as he met the media following New York Giants practice on Tuesday at the University of Arizona.

After leading the University of Arizona Wildcats in rushing in 2020, the Giants drafted Brightwell in the sixth round this past spring.

"Every player coming in drafted thinkd they have got a spot," added Brigthwell. "But, it's not like that. You've got to earn it. If you don't, you're gone the next day."

"When we drafted him, the idea with Gary was to bring him in and he can make an impact on special teams," said Giants head coach Joe Judge.

Brightwell has played well on special teams, as he has had just one rushing attempt this season.

"You need guys like that on the roster," said Judge. "To fill out the roster, you ideally want three to four running backs, and the third or fourth running back is going to impact the kicking game."

This week, Brightwell has another role as a liaison between the Giants and Tucson, where the team is staying this week before their game at the Los Angeles Chargers.

"I know he's excited to be back here," said Judge. "When we told him we were going to the Unviersity of Arizona, you could see his smile in the meeting room."

"Every day I get a new question," said Brightwell.

Brightwell says the most common question he gets from teammates is where to get a haircut. He's doing everything he can not to be on the roster chopping block.

"He's made a lot of plays for us so far," said Judge. "He's demonstrated what we thought he could be. He's far from where he will be. He's a good kid, and he comes in every day with a good attitude."

