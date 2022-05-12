George Arias Jr. and the Wildcats set for home series finale

TUCSON, Arizona — After starring at Tucson High School, there was a good chance that George Arias Jr. would go on to play for the University of Arizona, just as his father, George Arias Sr. did.

"I wasn't looking at it as I was following my Dad," said Arias Jr. "I made the decision to come here. He would have been supportive o fmy decision no matter what the outcome would have been."

After a promising freshman season, Arias Jr. missed his sophomore season due to tearing is UCL. After rehabilitating most of last season, Arias has a 3.52 earning run average in 21 appearances out of the bullpen this season.

"He's really developed," said Arizona head coach Chip Hale. "It's his breaking ball and he's elevated his fastball."

This weekend, the Wildcats host 2nd ranked Oregon State. He's unsure if he'll use his extra year of eligibility, so this may or may not be his final games at Hi Corbett Field.

"I think this place was meant for me. I'm glad to be here to represent the Block A and play in front of my family all the time."