TUCSON - Funeral services are set for legendary former University of Arizona Baseball coach Jerry Kindall, who passed away on Sunday following a stroke.

The funeral will be held on Thursday, January 4th at Victory Worship Center (2561 W. Ruthrauff Road) in Tucson. The viewing is at noon followed by the memorial at 1:00 pm. Both are open to the public. There will then be a reception.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Young Life Tucson. Visit tucson.younglife.org[tucson.younglife.org] and click on the "Give" tab to make a donation.

Kindall led Arizona to College World Series Championships in 1976, 1980, and 1986.