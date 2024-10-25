From tears of sorrow to tears of joy; Montaya Dew set to play for Arizona

TUCSON, Arizona — Montaya Dew graduated high school a semester early and joined Arizona nearly two years ago, grayshirting.

"It was fun," said Dew. "I got to learn new things, especially just coming here and being able to practie and not being able to play. I still learned a lot."

It was during that time when her mother passed away from cancer.

"She was my absolute rock, added Dew. "She meant everything."

Still grieving, Dew was set for her freshman season until she tore her ACL.

"That was a lot for a young person to handle in one year," said head coach Adia Barnes.

"It was hard to watch last year just knowing I could have been out there," said Dew.

She spent last season rehabilitating, and recently became cleared to play.

"When I first got the news, I cried," said Dew. "Excitement tears."

Dew credits Barnes with being like a second mother to her.

"She's stronger," said Barnes. "Her shot has improved because she's had a lot of time to focus on the form of her shot."

"Just seeing her confident on that knee and that she still has the same skill set, I think she'll be great for us this season," said sophomore Breya Cunningham.

"She doesn't feel or look like a freshman," said Barnes. "I'm hoping all these experiences with what she's been through will make her a better player. It's just been a long time and she plays with a purpose right now. It's been good to watch."

"I feel like a lot of people have waiting to see what I can do on the court," said Dew. "I'm excited to be able to go out there and show the fans and everybody in McKale what I can do."