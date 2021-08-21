Freeburg, Stukes, Young, earn Arizona Football scholarships

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Football defensive players Rourke Freeburg, defensive back Treydan Stukes, and Jaydin Young were all awarded scholarships by head coach Jedd Fisch.

"For Coach Fisch to bless me with the opportunity to continue to play here off my college film in front of my teammates, it was very special," said Freeburg.

Freeburg, a senior, started all five games last season and registered two tackles for a loss in the season opening defeat against USC.

Treydan Stukes and Jaydin Young played sparingly as true freshmen last season.

The Wildcats finish up training camp with a team scrimmage on Saturday night.