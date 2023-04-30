Former Wildcats Harris, Young sign with NFL teams as UDFAs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the second straight year, no Arizona football players were selected in the NFL Draft. But two former Wildcats signed with teams as undrafted free agents soon after the final pick.

Safety Christian Young signed with the Seattle Seahawks and defensive end Jalen Harris joined the Chicago Bears.

Young had 76 tackles in 2022, third-most on the team.

Harris finished with 14 career sacks and three forced fumbles in six seasons at Arizona.

Harris' father, Sean Harris, played linebacker at Arizona before being drafted by the Bears in the third round in 1995.

Both Young and Harris will now have a chance to compete for roster spots heading into offseason training programs and training camp.

